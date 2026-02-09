Hanwha Aerospace Q4 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Hanwha Aerospace Co. (012450.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income from continuing operation before income tax was 602.4 billion Korean won compared to 2.12 trillion won, prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 615.5 billion won compared to 1.85 trillion won. Operating income was 752.8 billion won compared to 899.7 billion won.

Fourth quarter sales 8.33 trillion won compared to 4.82 trillion won, up 72.56% from a year ago.

Shares of Hanwha Aerospace are trading at 11,93,000 won, up 1.02%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.