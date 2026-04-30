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Hanwha Aerospace Q1 Net Income Rises

April 30, 2026 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hanwha Aerospace Co. (012450.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 260.4 billion Korean won, an increase of 337.6% from a year ago. Operating income was 638.9 billion won, up 20.6% from last year.

First quarter sales were 5.75 trillion Korean won compared to 5.48 trillion won, an increase of 4.9% from a year ago.

Shares of Hanwha Aerospace are trading at 14,22,000 won, up 0.14%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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