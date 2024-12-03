News & Insights

Hansen Technologies Sees Shift in Shareholder Dynamics

December 03, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Hansen Technologies Limited (AU:HSN) has released an update.

Hansen Technologies Ltd has experienced a significant change in the holding of its substantial shareholder, Othonna Pty Ltd, which reduced its stake from 14% to 10.5% following a block trade sale of 7 million ordinary shares. This change in voting power reflects a $37.8 million transaction, indicating a shift in shareholder dynamics within the company. Investors may want to keep an eye on how this adjustment might influence future company decisions and market performance.

