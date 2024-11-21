Hansen Technologies AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

Hansen Technologies Limited (AU:HSN) has released an update.

Hansen Technologies Limited has successfully passed all three resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. This outcome underscores the confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership, potentially making it an attractive prospect for investors. With a global footprint in the energy, water, and communications sectors, Hansen Technologies continues to deliver innovative software solutions.

