Hansen Technologies AGM Highlights Global Growth

Hansen Technologies Limited (AU:HSN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hansen Technologies Limited held its 25th Annual General Meeting virtually, where Chairman David Trude and CEO Andrew Hansen discussed the company’s FY24 performance and future outlook. Hansen, known for its software solutions in the energy, water, and communications sectors, continues to expand its global reach, serving clients in over 80 countries. The meeting included resolutions and a Q&A session for shareholders.

For further insights into AU:HSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.