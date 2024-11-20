News & Insights

Stocks

Hansen Technologies AGM Highlights Global Growth

November 20, 2024 — 06:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hansen Technologies Limited (AU:HSN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hansen Technologies Limited held its 25th Annual General Meeting virtually, where Chairman David Trude and CEO Andrew Hansen discussed the company’s FY24 performance and future outlook. Hansen, known for its software solutions in the energy, water, and communications sectors, continues to expand its global reach, serving clients in over 80 countries. The meeting included resolutions and a Q&A session for shareholders.

For further insights into AU:HSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.