The Hanover Stock Trades at 1.73x Book Value: Is the Valuation Worth?

The Hanover Insurance Group THG trades at 1.73x trailing 12-month book value per share, a level that sits above the industry's 1.39x but far below broader market yardsticks like the Zacks Finance sector at 4.14x and the S&P 500 at 7.96x.



Property and casualty insurers often get valued off book value because underwriting results and investment income ultimately feed surplus and, over time, book value per share. For THG, the key debate is whether today’s price-to-book is earned by real underwriting progress and steady capital returns.



The current setup puts a clean question in front of investors: Is the multiple justified by improving underlying margins and disciplined balance sheet actions, or is it already discounting too much good news?





Shares of THG are expensive compared to Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF, but cheaper compared to American Financial Group AFG and The Allstate Corporation ALL.

Hanover’s Book Value Growth and Capital Returns

Book value per share rose to $100.90 at 2025 end, up 5.1% sequentially and 27.4% year over year. The increase was supported by operating earnings and unrealized appreciation.



Capital returns have been active alongside that book value growth. The quarterly dividend was raised 5.6% to 95 cents per share, marking the 21st consecutive annual increase, and the company repurchased $130 million of stock in 2025 plus about $44 million through Jan. 30, 2026.



Balance sheet actions also mattered. Leverage normalized in the first quarter of 2026 after $375 million of notes were retired in January. In valuation terms, these moves can help support resilience because they pair book value compounding with visible shareholder returns and a cleaner leverage profile.

THG Underperforms Industry, Sector and S&P 500 in 3 Months

Shares of THG have lost 6.9% in the past three months, underperforming the industry, sector and Zacks S&P 500 composite in the time frame.



Shares of Cincinnati Financial, American Financial and Allstate Corporation have lost 1.5%, 6.2% and 2.2%, respectively, in the past three months.

Hanover’s Risks That Could Compress the Multiple

Weather risk remains the most direct exposure. Even with favorable fourth-quarter catastrophe losses, combined ratios are still sensitive to event frequency and severity, which could reduce earnings visibility if catastrophe activity normalizes.



Competition also poses pressure, with selective softening in Middle Market property and increased competition in larger Specialty property and some Marine lines, potentially limiting margin gains if pricing weakens faster than loss trends improve. Core Commercial performance is another swing factor, as higher loss picks in commercial auto and workers’ compensation have pressured results. Finally, expense discipline is key—while the 2025 expense ratio improved modestly, achieving stronger operating leverage in 2026 carries execution risk if investment spending continues amid only moderate premium growth.

Zacks Rank

THG currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

