The Hanover Insurance Group Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Hanover Insurance Group (THG):

Earnings: $40.5 million in Q2 vs. $69.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.12 in Q2 vs. -$1.94 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of $68.1 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.85 per share Revenue: $1.521 billion in Q2 vs. $1.446 billion in the same period last year.

