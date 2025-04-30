Markets
THG

Hanover Insurance Group Q1 Profit Rises

April 30, 2025 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Wednesday reported net income of $128.2 million, or $3.50 per share, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $115.5 million, or $3.18 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Operating income was $141.8 million, or $3.87 per share, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $111.9 million, or $3.08 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

"We delivered excellent results in the first quarter, with a 17.2% operating return on equity despite significant U.S. industry catastrophe activity," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "Our performance in the quarter is a testament to the effectiveness of the catastrophe mitigation actions and the margin enhancement initiatives we have implemented over the past two years. As a result, we have continued to increase underwriting margins on an ex-CAT basis, as demonstrated by the 1.7-point improvement in our ex-CAT combined ratio, compared to the same period last year."

Net premiums earned for the first quarter rose to $1.508 billion from $1.448 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

THG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.