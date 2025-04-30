Hanover Insurance Group Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Wednesday reported net income of $128.2 million, or $3.50 per share, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $115.5 million, or $3.18 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Operating income was $141.8 million, or $3.87 per share, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $111.9 million, or $3.08 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

"We delivered excellent results in the first quarter, with a 17.2% operating return on equity despite significant U.S. industry catastrophe activity," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "Our performance in the quarter is a testament to the effectiveness of the catastrophe mitigation actions and the margin enhancement initiatives we have implemented over the past two years. As a result, we have continued to increase underwriting margins on an ex-CAT basis, as demonstrated by the 1.7-point improvement in our ex-CAT combined ratio, compared to the same period last year."

Net premiums earned for the first quarter rose to $1.508 billion from $1.448 billion last year.

