The Hanover Insurance Group Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $198.5 million, or $5.47 per share. This compares with $167.9 million, or $4.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to $289.0 million from $254.4 million last year.

The Hanover Insurance Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $198.5 Mln. vs. $167.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.47 vs. $4.59 last year. -Revenue: $289.0 Mln vs. $254.4 Mln last year.

