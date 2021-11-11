Markets

Hannover Re Sells Its Stake In HDI Global Specialty SE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK) announced it is selling 49.8% stake in the joint venture HDI Global Specialty SE to HDI Global SE. HDI Global Specialty SE writes agency and specialty insurance business including financial & professional lines, D&O, legal expenses, sport and entertainment, aviation, offshore energy and animal insurance. Hannover Re said the deal underscores its strategic positioning as a pure reinsurer.

"By selling our stake we are freeing up capital for profitable growth in our core business," said Jean-Jacques Henchoz, CEO of Hannover Re.

