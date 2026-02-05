HanmiPharm Q4 Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - HanmiPharm (128940.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income from continuing operation before income tax increased to 56.0 billion Korean won from 2.1 billion won, prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 49.0 billion won compared to a loss of 5.0 billion won. Operating income increased to 83.3 billion won from 30.5 billion won.

Fourth quarter sales were 432.96 billion won compared to 351.61 billion won, an increase of 23.14% from prior year.

Shares of HanmiPharm are currently trading at 5,41,000 won, up 0.19%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.