Markets

HanmiPharm Q4 Operating Profit Rises

February 05, 2026 — 04:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HanmiPharm (128940.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income from continuing operation before income tax increased to 56.0 billion Korean won from 2.1 billion won, prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 49.0 billion won compared to a loss of 5.0 billion won. Operating income increased to 83.3 billion won from 30.5 billion won.

Fourth quarter sales were 432.96 billion won compared to 351.61 billion won, an increase of 23.14% from prior year.

Shares of HanmiPharm are currently trading at 5,41,000 won, up 0.19%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.