Is Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Hanmi Financial (HAFC). HAFC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.43. Over the last 12 months, HAFC's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.89 and as low as 7.95, with a median of 9.30.

Another notable valuation metric for HAFC is its P/B ratio of 0.99. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.37. Over the past 12 months, HAFC's P/B has been as high as 1.10 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.94.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. HAFC has a P/S ratio of 1.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.34.

Finally, investors should note that HAFC has a P/CF ratio of 10.15. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.70. Within the past 12 months, HAFC's P/CF has been as high as 11.16 and as low as 7.18, with a median of 9.60.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Hanmi Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HAFC is an impressive value stock right now.

