Hang Seng May Reverse Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 950 points or 3.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,750-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the green on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting likely offset by oil prices and war concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the property stocks, insurance companies and technology shares.

For the day, the index slumped 201.09 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 24,750.79 after trading between 24,409.57 and 24,811.86.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group slumped 1.71 percent, while Alibaba Health Info and Xiaomi Corporation both tumbled 1.88 percent, ANTA Sports skidded 0.99 percent, China Life Insurance and Henderson Land both tanked 2.48 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 0.93 percent, China Resources Land advanced 0.86 percent, CITIC lost 0.25 percent, CNOOC sank 0.55 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical eased 0.11 percent, Galaxy Entertainment surrendered 2.26 percent, Haier Smart Home plummeted 5.39 percent, Hang Lung Properties shed 0.46 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.14 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.81 percent, JD.com dropped 0.62 percent, Lenovo declined 1.81 percent, Li Auto contracted 1.78 percent, Li Ning plunged 3.14 percent, Meituan retreated 1.98 percent, New World Development stumbled 2.19 percent, Nongfu Spring rallied 1.12 percent, Techtronic Industries crashed 2.94 percent and WuXi Biologics cratered 3.09 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened higher on Monday but faded as the day progressed and ended mixed.

The Dow added 49.50 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 45,216.14, while the NASDAQ slumped 153.72 points or 0.73 percent to end at 20,794.64 and the S&P 500 sank 25.13 points or 0.39 percent to close at 6,343.72.

Bargain hunting contributed to the initial strength on Wall Street, as some traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness.

Optimistic comments from President Donald Trump about the war in the Middle East also generated some early buying interest - but that optimism was short-lived after Trump threatened Iran with obliteration.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as the price of crude oil saw further upside amid ongoing concerns about the impact of the Middle East war.

Crude oil prices catapulted on Monday as the gulf region remains enveloped in war tension after the U.S. sends more soldiers to the area as Trump warned Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $3.05 or 3.06 percent at $102.69 per barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.