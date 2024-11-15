Hang Pin Living Technology Projects Profit Turnaround

News & Insights

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited (HK:1682) has released an update.

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited has announced a positive profit alert, projecting a net profit of approximately HK$3.78 million for the six months ended September 2024, marking a significant turnaround from a loss in the same period last year. This improvement is primarily due to favorable changes in the fair value of financial assets and reduced administrative expenses. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the interim results are yet to be finalized.

