Hanesbrands Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

May 08, 2025 — 08:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) announced Loss for first quarter of -$9.456 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$9.456 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$39.122 million, or -$0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $760.148 million from $744.675 million last year.

Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$9.456 Mln. vs. -$39.122 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.03 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Revenue: $760.148 Mln vs. $744.675 Mln last year.

For the first quarter, the company reported income from continuing operations of $14 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with a loss of $33 million, or $0.09 per share, in first-quarter of 2024. Loss from discontinued operations was $23.602 million, or $0.07 per share, wider than a loss of $6.320 million, or $0.02 per share a year ago.

Hanesbrands posted adjusted income from continuing operations of $25 million, or $0.07 per share as against a loss of $18 million, or $0.05 per share last year.

