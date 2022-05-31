Markets
HBI

Hanesbrands Activates Business Continuity Plans To Contain Ransomware Attack

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) said, on May 24, 2022, the company identified that it had become subject to a ransomware attack. The company's forensic investigation and assessment of the impact of the event is ongoing. Hanesbrands has notified law enforcement authorities and is cooperating with the investigation.

Hanesbrands said the company is in the early stages of its investigation and assessment of the event. As a result, the company cannot determine at this time whether or not such event will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HBI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular