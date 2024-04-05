HANDLS Monthly Income Report: May 2025

May Category Performance

4/30/2025 - 5/31/2025



The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month of May 2025 and YTD 2025. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index.



Navigating Trade Winds: HANDLS Indexes Showcase Resilient Recoveries and Diversified Income Strength in May 2025

The HANDLS Indexes Monthly Income Report for May 2025 underscores notable recoveries across sectors, propelled by easing tariff and trade uncertainties. Large Cap Equity surged with a 7.01% monthly return, signaling strong investor confidence in major U.S. firms as trade policy concerns waned. Its year-to-date (YTD) return of 1.42% reflects a rebound from earlier volatility. Growth & Income delivered a robust 4.73% monthly return and a 2.34% YTD, capitalizing on its balanced exposure to equities thriving in a stabilizing trade environment. Dividend Equity gained 4.08% for the month, though its 1.56% YTD indicates a slower start before this recovery.

Utilities posted a steady 3.53% monthly return and a leading 9.00% YTD, affirming its defensive strength amid tariff-driven market swings, as investors sought reliable income. Covered Call (1.80% monthly, 0.17% YTD) and MLPs (1.66% monthly, 3.10% YTD) showed modest gains, reflecting cautious optimism in income strategies less tied to trade volatility. High Yield Bonds (1.62% monthly, 3.14% YTD) and REITs (1.00% monthly, 1.56% YTD) maintained steady recoveries, driven by demand for yield in a low-rate environment.

Fixed-income sectors presented mixed results. IG Corporate (0.63% monthly, 3.43% YTD) and Active Fixed Income (0.13% monthly, 2.60% YTD) remained resilient, supported by stable corporate earnings despite tariff pressures.





Since Inception Category

3/12/2009—5/31/2025

*The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index. Inception dates for MLPs (1/2/2013), Build America Bonds (1/2/2010) and Active Fixed Income (1/2/2014)

Preferreds faltered, dropping 0.32% monthly and -2.07% YTD, likely due to interest rate sensitivity. Build America Bonds (-0.12% monthly, 1.65% YTD) and MBS (-0.52% monthly, 2.50% YTD) saw slight monthly declines but held positive YTD returns. The Aggregate Fixed Income index (-0.39% monthly, 2.53% YTD) mirrored this trend.

The Nasdaq 5HANDL (2.08% monthly, 2.34% YTD), 7HANDL (2.58% monthly, 2.34% YTD), and 10HANDL (3.76% monthly, 2.12% YTD) indexes delivered consistent gains, showcasing the benefits of a balanced and diversified approach to meeting income needs in a market where equities and utilities led, and fixed-income sectors navigated mixed performance.

Disclosure: Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2025. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved