HANDLS Monthly Income Report: March 2025

March Category Performance

02/28/2025 - 03/31/2025



The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month of March 2025 and YTD 2025. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index.



Trump’s Tariff Tornado Rattles Markets

HANDLS Indexes Remain Balanced

The first quarter of 2025 has been a turbulent one for investors, with most sectors grappling with significant volatility. Despite the challenging environment, the HANDLS Indexes continue to serve as a resilient, balanced solution for those seeking both income and growth. For March, the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index posted a modest decline of -1.96%, while the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index fared slightly worse, down -2.67%. The Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index experienced a steeper drop of -4.31%, reflecting the broader market struggles amid heightened global uncertainty.

The market dynamics have been marked by sharp swings, triggered in part by President Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs, including a 10% baseline tariff on all imports. This move has escalated fears of a protracted trade war, prompting sharp sell-offs in equities and a flight to safety. The reaction was immediate, with S&P 500 futures down 3%, while Nasdaq futures slipped 3.4%. As investors scrambled to hedge against potential recession risks and rising inflation, we saw gold prices surge to near-record highs, while U.S. Treasury yields fell.

Within the broader market, the HANDLS approach of balancing equity exposure with high-yielding fixed income has proven crucial. Although the indexes experienced declines, their blend of growth and income positioning remains robust in this volatile market.



Since Inception Category

3/12/2009 - 3/31/2025



*The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index. Inception dates for MLPs (1/2/2013), Build America Bonds (1/2/2010) and Active Fixed Income (1/2/2014)

The Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index’s positive YTD return of 0.72% stands out amidst broader losses, underscoring the importance of diversification and strategic risk management. As we enter the second quarter, the outlook remains uncertain. With inflationary pressures, ongoing trade tensions, and the risk of economic slowdown, maintaining a diversified, income-focused portfolio remains a prudent strategy for navigating these choppy waters. The HANDLS Indexes are designed to help investors weather these stormy conditions with a balanced approach to growth and income.

Disclosure: Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2025. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Important Disclosure. HANDLS Indexes receives compensation in connection with licensing its indices to third parties. Any returns or performance provided within are for illustrative purposes only and do not demonstrate actual performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future investment results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class is available through investable instruments based on an index. HANDLS Indexes does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment fund or other vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return based on the returns of any index. There is no assurance that investment products based on an index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. HANDLS Indexes is not an investment advisor, and HANDLS Indexes makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other vehicle. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by Indexes to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. The information contained herein is intended for personal use only and should not be relied upon as the basis for the execution of a security trade. Investors are advised to consult with their broker or other financial representative to verify pricing information for any securities referenced herein. Neither Indexes nor any of its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates shall have any liability for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein, nor for any lost profits, indirect, special or consequential damages. Either Indexes or its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates have exclusive proprietary rights in any information contained herein. The information contained herein may not be used for any unauthorized purpose or redistributed without prior written approval from HANDLS Indexes. Copyright © 2025 by HANDLS Indexes. All rights reserved.