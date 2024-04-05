Monthly Income Report - June 2025

June Category Performance

5/31/2025 - 6/30/2025

The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month of June 2025 and YTD 2025. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index.



June Delivers Broad Gains Across Everything

June 2025 was a strong month for the HANDLS Indexes and their underlying income categories, reinforcing the power of multi-asset income investing. The Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index led the way with a 4.89% return, while the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ and 5HANDL™ Indexes returned 3.30% and 2.63%, respectively—outpacing most single-asset strategies.

Among the individual categories, Growth & Income surged 5.39%, extending its YTD gain to 7.86%. Large Cap Equity rose 5.98%, and Dividend Equity added 3.85%, reflecting ongoing strength in equity income. Covered Call strategies (+2.34%) and MLPs (+2.28%) also contributed meaningfully.

On the fixed income side, IG Corporate Bonds gained 1.88%, High Yield Bonds rose 1.82%, and Build America Bonds added 1.84%. Even more rate-sensitive areas like MBS (+1.70%) and Active Fixed Income (+1.73%) posted solid gains. Utilities edged up 0.38%, maintaining a strong 9.41% YTD lead among defensive sectors.

June's broad strength highlights how income strategies—especially when combined—can navigate a shifting macro environment.

While monthly results are important, long-term performance tells the fuller story. Since inception (2009), HANDLS categories like Dividend Equity (15.23% annualized return, 0.95 return-to-risk) and Growth & Income (10.44%, 0.73) have rewarded investors. Even more telling, the Nasdaq 5HANDL™, 7HANDL™, and 10HANDL™ Indexes show outstanding risk-adjusted results, with the 5HANDL™ Index delivering a 1.11 return-to-risk ratio—the highest of any category.



Since Inception Category

3/12/2009—6/30/2025

*The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index. Inception dates for MLPs (1/2/2013), Build America Bonds (1/2/2010) and Active Fixed Income (1/2/2014)

The takeaway? While markets fluctuate month to month, the HANDLS approach—diversifying across equities, bonds, and alternative income sources—continues to prove itself. By balancing upside potential with downside protection, diversification remains the cornerstone of long-term income investing success.

Disclosure: Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2025. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Important Disclosure: HANDLS Indexes receives compensation in connection with licensing its indices to third parties. Any returns or performance provided within are for illustrative purposes only and do not demonstrate actual performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future investment results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class is available through investable instruments based on an index. HANDLS Indexes does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment fund or other vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return based on the returns of any index. There is no assurance that investment products based on an index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. HANDLS Indexes is not an investment advisor, and HANDLS Indexes makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other vehicle. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by Indexes to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. The information contained herein is intended for personal use only and should not be relied upon as the basis for the execution of a security trade. Investors are advised to consult with their broker or other financial representative to verify pricing information for any securities referenced herein. Neither Indexes nor any of its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates shall have any liability for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein, nor for any lost profits, indirect, special or consequential damages. Either Indexes or its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates have exclusive proprietary rights in any information contained herein. The information contained herein may not be used for any unauthorized purpose or redistributed without prior written approval from HANDLS Indexes. Copyright © 2025 by HANDLS Indexes. All rights reserved.