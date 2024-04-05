Income Strategies Shine in July

July Category Performance

6/30/2025 - 7/31/2025

The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month of July 2025 and YTD 2025. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index.



Politics Trumps the Numbers, Can Markets Keep Their Cool?

In July, markets faced uncertainty as the Federal Reserve and the Executive Branch sparred over construction cost overruns and data integrity after a weak jobs report and downward employment revisions. The administration claimed political manipulation of statistics, fueling doubts about data in their persistent attempts to pressure the lame-duck chair to lower interest rates. The irony of the statistical agency firings, paired with the Fed's reliance on data, can’t be lost on market participants who ultimately just threw up their hands and drove equity markets higher while questioning the credibility of official data and the independence of U.S. economic policymaking.

Despite the uncertain macro backdrop, July produced solid returns across several income-oriented categories. Utilities led all sectors with an impressive +4.91% gain, benefitting from their rate-sensitive nature and investor demand for defensives. MLPs followed with +2.48%, helped by stable energy prices and favorable tax treatment. Preferreds also had a strong month, advancing +2.24%, as investors reached for yield without venturing deep into credit risk. Growth & Income strategies rose +1.56%, while Large Cap Equity returned +2.37%, reflecting a modest rebound in broad equity markets.

On the other end of the spectrum, real estate continued to struggle, with REITs falling -1.09%, as higher financing costs and structural shifts in office demand weighed on valuations. Mortgage-backed securities (MBS) also posted negative returns (-0.52%) amid limited spread tightening and rate uncertainty. Core fixed income and active bond strategies both treaded water or lost slight ground, illustrating the challenge of generating real returns in this environment.



Since Inception Category

3/12/2009—7/31/2025

*The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index. Inception dates for MLPs (1/2/2013), Build America Bonds (1/2/2010) and Active Fixed Income (1/2/2014)

Against this backdrop, the Nasdaq HANDLS Index suite once again demonstrated the benefits of a diversified income approach. The 1.0x leveraged 5HANDL™ returned +0.67% for the month, while the 7HANDL™ and 10HANDL™ gained +0.75% and +0.93%, respectively. Year-to-date, the 10HANDL™ leads with an 8.11% return, comfortably ahead of many individual asset categories.

The key takeaway: while individual categories may shine in a given month, the strength of the HANDLS framework lies in its risk-aware diversification. In an environment where interest rate policy remains a moving target, balancing equity income, fixed income, and alternative yield sources offers superior long-term risk-adjusted returns.

