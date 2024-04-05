HANDLS Monthly Income Report: December 2025

HANDLS™ Monthly Category Total Return:

11/30/2025 - 12/31/2025

The graph and table provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month of December 2025 and YTD 2025. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index.



2025’s Real Story: Quality Wins, Yield Holds, and Diversification Delivers

As 2025 drew to a close, markets ended the year with a tone that felt firm; resilient in the face of volatility and increasingly aligned with an evolving interest-rate backdrop. Large Cap Core led with a 19.8% YTD gain, supported by strong earnings and persistent leadership from technology. Growth & Income was not far behind at 18.8%, benefiting from an environment where growth remained rewarded, but yield mattered again. Utilities made a meaningful recovery at 16.0% as rate expectations shifted lower, while Dividend Equity delivered a solid 14.2%, reinforcing the continued appeal of dependable cash flows.

Fixed income also contributed in a way that felt orderly rather than dramatic, with High Yield Bonds returning 8.7% and MBS posting 8.8%. Income assets offered stability as credit spreads behaved and yields stayed competitive. But 2025 was not a uniform experience. The gap between winners and laggards among income categories stretched to more than 17 percentage points, with Large Cap Core on one end and areas like MLPs (5.8%) and REITs (2.2%) on the other. REITs, in particular, felt the weight of rate sensitivity and lingering real estate pressures. The takeaway: the market rewarded selectivity—quality, defensiveness, and disciplined growth did well, while more cyclical exposures struggled to keep pace.

Throughout 2025, policy was the quiet anchor behind the market’s story. The Federal Reserve spent much of the year balancing patience with progress, as cooling inflation, steadier wage trends, and a gradual easing in financial conditions shifted expectations toward a rate-cutting path. That steady transition mattered more than headlines suggested. It helped redefine the investment environment from crisis management to stability management—and it reinforced a theme we believe will continue to matter for investors: income that is repeatable, durable, and insulated from extremes.

*The table above provides return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index. Inception dates for MLPs (1/2/2013), Build America Bonds (1/2/2010) and Active Fixed Income (1/2/2014)

HANDLS™ demonstrates a consistent strategy, maintaining monthly distributions through market downturns. The reset during rising rates supported stable payouts in 2025, enabling recovery without the volatility seen in other high-yield solutions.

Where NAV-linked structures remained hostage to rate swings and rigid withdrawal frameworks ignored real-world shocks, HANDLS™ continued to do what it was built to do: absorb market noise, continuously reset, and recover with purpose—delivering reliable income across a full year.

Looking back, 2025 reinforced something we talk about often: diversified portfolios built around stability and disciplined risk management tend to win the risk-adjusted race. The performance of the Dorsey Wright Explore added a tactical dimension, allowing the allocation to participate in leadership while rotating toward quality income when conditions shifted in order to do the job investors need them to do.

