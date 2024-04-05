HANDLS Monthly Income Report: December 2024

December Category Performance

11/29/2024 - 12/31/2024



The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month of December 2024 and YTD 2024. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index.



December's Downturn: A Volatile Finish to 2024

December 2024 was a challenging month for most asset classes, with risk assets underperforming as investors navigated the final stretch of the year. High Yield Bonds were down 0.74% for the month but still posted a solid YTD return of 8.14%. In contrast, investment-grade corporate bonds faced steeper declines, losing 1.56% in December, though they ended the year with a positive return of 3.19%. Active Fixed Income strategies, including MBS and Build America Bonds, also saw losses, down 1.73% and 3.03%, respectively, which capped their YTD returns to modest gains of 1.86% and 1.03%.

Equities mirrored the trend in fixed income, with most sectors struggling as risk aversion took hold. The Growth & Income sector, which had enjoyed strong performance through much of the year, dropped 3.63% in December, yet managed to deliver a stellar YTD return of 20.20%. Dividend Equity also struggled, falling 3.90%, but finished the year with a solid 16.99% return. Meanwhile, Preferreds, Covered Calls, and REITs experienced even sharper declines, falling 3.94%, 4.14%, and 7.95%, respectively.

The broader market, as measured by Large Cap Equity, was down 3.92% in December, but its YTD return of 21.12% speaks to its resilience in 2024. Energy-heavy MLPs held up better, with a relatively mild drop of 6.16%, ending the year with an impressive 22.76% return, benefiting from a strong energy market. Utilities, despite facing headwinds in December (-7.97%), finished with one of the best performances of the year, returning 23.00% YTD.



Since Inception Category

3/12/2009 - 12/31/2024



*The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index. Inception dates for MLPs (1/2/2013), Build America Bonds (1/2/2010) and Active Fixed Income (1/2/2014)

The HANDL™ Indexes, which reflect a diversified approach to income investing, also encountered challenges in December. The Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index lost 1.61% for the month, but its YTD return of 12.03% remained solid. The more aggressive Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index saw steeper losses in December (-6.49%) and delivered a YTD return of 14.76%. For the year, it's worth noting that the HANDLS Indexes have out-returned their defined distribution rates (HANDL) in 2024, continuing a trend seen in 6 of the past 7 years.

Overall, December closed a year defined by volatility and divergence between asset classes. As we look ahead, balancing risk and income will remain key as investors face a potentially robust economic environment.



Disclosure: Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2024. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Important Disclosure. HANDLS Indexes receives compensation in connection with licensing its indices to third parties. Any returns or performance provided within are for illustrative purposes only and do not demonstrate actual performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future investment results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class is available through investable instruments based on an index. HANDLS Indexes does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment fund or other vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return based on the returns of any index. There is no assurance that investment products based on an index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. HANDLS Indexes is not an investment advisor, and HANDLS Indexes makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other vehicle. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by Indexes to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. The information contained herein is intended for personal use only and should not be relied upon as the basis for the execution of a security trade. Investors are advised to consult with their broker or other financial representative to verify pricing information for any securities referenced herein. Neither Indexes nor any of its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates shall have any liability for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein, nor for any lost profits, indirect, special or consequential damages. Either Indexes or its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates have exclusive proprietary rights in any information contained herein. The information contained herein may not be used for any unauthorized purpose or redistributed without prior written approval from HANDLS Indexes. Copyright © 2024 by HANDLS Indexes. All rights reserved.