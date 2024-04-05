HANDLS Monthly Income Report: August 2025

August Category Performance

7/31/2025 - 8/31/2025

The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month of August 2025 and YTD 2025. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index.



HANDLS Indexes Soar as Utilities Stumble: Rate Cut Hype Fuels Market

As of August 31, 2025, HANDLS Indexes paint a picture of a market balancing optimism with uncertainty.

The Nasdaq 10HANDL Index led with a 2.25% monthly gain and a 10.55% year-to-date increase, buoyed by earlier record highs in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite®, driven by growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. Yet, a significant shift emerged in the utilities sector, which fell 1.58% in August despite a robust 12.97% year-to-date performance.

This reversal stands out against a backdrop of declining 2-year Treasury yields and a labor market softening, suggesting a market in transition. This utilities downturn may reflect evolving expectations around interest rates and potential changes to the shape of the yield curve. As a sector sensitive to borrowing costs, particularly when faced with a potential unprecedented need to expand capacity, utilities often thrive in low-rate environments. With a 91% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut priced in (fed funds rate at 4.50%) and inflation holding at 2.70% in July, the market might be anticipating a Fed move to bolster growth rather than address overheating.

A further rate decline could spur a utilities rebound, but it might also pressure income-focused sectors like MLPs, which dropped 0.75%, and REITs, which managed a 3.25% gain. Investors should watch these trends closely, as they could signal broader economic shifts. Elsewhere, the market showed resilience: Large Cap Equity Core rose 1.33%, Core Fixed Income edged up 1.18%, and the Nasdaq 7HANDL Index returned 1.60%. High-yield bonds and active fixed income added 1.17% and 1.24%, respectively, highlighting a diversified response to current conditions. The data also reflects the impact of recent economic reports, including a slight uptick in consumer confidence, which could influence future performance.



Since Inception Category

3/12/2009 - 8/31/2025

*The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index. Inception dates for MLPs (1/2/2013), Build America Bonds (1/2/2010) and Active Fixed Income (1/2/2014)

Suffice to say, all of this reinforces a timeless investing principle: diversification pays off over the long haul. The HANDLS Indexes, with annualized returns ranging from 7.42% (Nasdaq 5HANDL) to 12.83% (Nasdaq 10HANDL) and return-to-risk ratios near 1.0, demonstrate that a diversified approach—blending growth and stability—consistently delivers superior risk-adjusted returns.

By spreading exposure across categories, investors can navigate volatility and capture gains, a strategy proven effective through market cycles.

Disclosure: Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2025. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Important Disclosure. HANDLS Indexes receives compensation in connection with licensing its indices to third parties. Any returns or performance provided within are for illustrative purposes only and do not demonstrate actual performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future investment results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class is available through investable instruments based on an index. HANDLS Indexes does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment fund or other vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return based on the returns of any index. There is no assurance that investment products based on an index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. HANDLS Indexes is not an investment advisor, and HANDLS Indexes makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other vehicle. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by Indexes to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. The information contained herein is intended for personal use only and should not be relied upon as the basis for the execution of a security trade. Investors are advised to consult with their broker or other financial representative to verify pricing information for any securities referenced herein. Neither Indexes nor any of its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates shall have any liability for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein, nor for any lost profits, indirect, special or consequential damages. Either Indexes or its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates have exclusive proprietary rights in any information contained herein. The information contained herein may not be used for any unauthorized purpose or redistributed without prior written approval from HANDLS Indexes. Copyright © 2025 by HANDLS Indexes. All rights reserved.