HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP Q4 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP (HWC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $125.57 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $122.07 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $389.30 million from $364.77 million last year.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

