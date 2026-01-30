Markets

Hana Financial Q4 Net Income Declines

January 30, 2026 — 01:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hana Financial Group (086790.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 42.35 billion Korean won compared to 43.33 billion won, prior year, a decline of 2.26%. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 51.15 billion won compared to 49.36 billion won, up 3.63%. Operating loss was 17.77 billion won, compared to a loss of 53.80 billion won, an improvement of 66.98% from last year.

Fourth quarter sales were 4.46 trillion won compared to 4.02 trillion won, up 10.73% from a year ago.

Hana Financial is trading at 1,00,400 won, down 3.1%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.