Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HPS_A.TO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$17.44 million, or C$1.46 per share. This compares with C$16.31 million, or C$1.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hammond Power Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to C$218.34 million from C$191.97 million last year.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

