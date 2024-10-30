Hammer Metals Expands Portfolio with New Mining Interests

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Hammer Metals Limited has reported significant developments in its copper-gold projects, with plans to acquire a major stake in Lady Jenny Mining Leases and initiate drilling in key areas including the Tourist Zone and Kalman. The company has identified promising anomalies in several regions through advanced geophysical surveys, indicating potential for copper and gold deposits. Additionally, a maiden mineral resource estimate has been completed for the Yandal Gold Project, suggesting promising expansion opportunities.

