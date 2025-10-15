Hamilton Lane Invests $18 Million in Nu Holdings as Fintech Momentum Builds

Key Points

Acquired 1,126,488 shares of Nu Holdings Ltd; estimated trade value of approximately $18.04 million, based on the average price in Q3 2025

Post-trade stake: 1,126,488 shares valued at $18.04 million as of September 30, 2025.

Nu Holdings now accounts for 10.37% of fund AUM, ranking as the 3rd-largest holding

On October 7, 2025, Hamilton Lane Advisors disclosed a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU), acquiring 1,126,488 shares for an estimated $18.04 million, based on the average price during Q3 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated October 7, 2025, Hamilton Lane Advisors established a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd.(NYSE:NU). The firm reported ownership of 1,126,488 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $18,035,073 for the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Hamilton Lane Advisors, representing 10.4% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:OBDC: $43.50 million (29.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:GRNT: $42.57 million (28.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:NU: $18.04 million (10.37% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:IONQ: $15.99 million (10.76% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

PGY: $12.10 million (8.14% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 6, 2025, shares of Nu Holdings were priced at $15.38, up approximately 16% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 8 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $12.40 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.30 billion Price (as of market close 2025-10-06) $15.38 One-Year Price Change 16%

Company Snapshot

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a digital financial services provider in Latin America, leveraging technology to deliver a broad suite of banking, investment, and insurance solutions through its flagship app Nubank. The company aims to make finance more accessible in markets where traditional banks have been slow or expensive to share.

Nu offers digital banking products including credit and debit cards, mobile payment solutions, personal and business accounts, investments, loans, and insurance across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates a digital-first business model built on its proprietary technology platform, which allows it to scale rapidly while maintaining efficiency.

The company primarily targets retail consumers and small businesses across Latin America. Nu positions itself as a modern and customer-centric alternative to legacy banking institutions.

Image Source: Getty Image

Foolish take

Hamilton Lane's new stake in Nu Holdings highlights growing confidence in Latin America's leading digital bank. Nu has built a sizable customer based across Brazil, Mexico and Columbia. It also offers low-fee and reliable financial services in markets long dominated by traditional banks.

The company is now profitable and expanding steadily, even as global fintech peers face tougher margins. With over 100 million customers and growing lending and insurance operations, Nu continues to widen its moat across the region.

For long term investors, Nu holdings offers a rare mix of scale, profitability and emerging market upside. If it can sustain this pace of expansion while keeping credit quality strong, Nu could mature into one of the defining fintech success stories of the next decade.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM):The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F Reportable Assets:Securities that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if managing over $100 million.

Position:The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake:The ownership interest or proportion of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Digital-First Business Model:A strategy where products and services are primarily delivered through digital channels rather than physical locations.

Proprietary Technology Platform:A custom-built software system owned and operated by a company to deliver its services.

Trailing:A term describing performance or metrics measured over a past period, often compared to a benchmark.

TTM:The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings and Pagaya Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

