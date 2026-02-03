Hamilton Lane INC Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Hamilton Lane INC (HLNE) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $58.37 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $52.97 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hamilton Lane INC reported adjusted earnings of $84.46 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $198.59 million from $168.26 million last year.

Hamilton Lane INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $58.37 Mln. vs. $52.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $198.59 Mln vs. $168.26 Mln last year.

