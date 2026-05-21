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Hamilton Lane Doubles Share Buyback Plan To $100 Mln

May 21, 2026 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hamilton Lane (HLNE) said on Thursday its board had approved an increase in its stock repurchase authorization to $100 million of Class A common stock.

The asset manager previously had a framework allowing it to buy up to 6 percent of its outstanding Class A shares, capped at $50 million.

The program was originally approved in November 2018 and most recently re-approved in December 2024.

Hamilton Lane began repurchasing shares under that program on February 20, 2026, having not executed any buybacks before that date, leaving the full authorization available at commencement.

The expanded $100 million program is net of amounts already repurchased under the prior authorization and has no share count or duration limitations.

In pre market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Hamilton Lane were down 1.89 percent, changing hands at $83.50, after closing Wednesday's regular session 1.19 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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