Hamilton Lane: A 16.8% Better Bargain Than When Berkman Bought

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 24, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A's Director, David J. Berkman, invested $1,010,000.00 into 10,000 shares of HLNE, for a cost per share of $101.00. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE) and achieve a cost basis 16.8% cheaper than Berkman, with shares changing hands as low as $84.08 per share. It should be noted that Berkman has collected $0.54/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 16.2% on their purchase from a total return basis. Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLNE's low point in its 52 week range is $84.08 per share, with $179.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.73. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which HLNE insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/20/2026 Mario L. Giannini Executive Co-Chairman 9,225 $107.32 $990,010.40 02/20/2026 Andrea Anigati Kramer Chief Operating Officer 2,325 $107.53 $250,011.43 02/20/2026 Juan Delgado-moreira Co-Chief Executive Officer 9,225 $107.24 $989,311.01 02/20/2026 Erik R. Hirsch Co-Chief Executive Officer 9,225 $107.13 $988,260.41 02/24/2026 David J. Berkman Director 10,000 $101.00 $1,010,000.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A is $2.16/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/20/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for HLNE, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HLNE makes up 2.99% of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (Symbol: GPZ) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HLNE).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 The Ten Best ETF Performers

 Trade Desk RSI

 Louis Bacon Stock Picks



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.