Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, indicating an increase of 38.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $357.73 million, representing an increase of 35.1% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Halozyme Therapeutics metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product sales, net' should come in at $102.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Royalties' of $244.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +45.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Revenues under collaboration agreements' will reach $10.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of -41.6% year over year.

Halozyme Therapeutics shares have witnessed a change of +3.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HALO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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