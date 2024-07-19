Halliburton's (HAL) Sensori Offers Real-Time Subsurface Feedback

Halliburton Company HAL has introduced the Sensori fracture monitoring service that provides continuous measurement and visualization of the subsurface. The solution is cost-effective and uses automation for the measurement and visualization processes.

The Sensori service integrates non-intrusive technologies, automated data extraction and processing, and real-time subsurface data into one solution. The idea is to provide operators with visibility and control over fracture performance.

The service acquires and processes true, real-time data and offers near-well and far-field subsurface measurements. It uses automation, cloud processing and big data analytics to gather subsurface feedback in real time. Sensori can provide real-time insights for multiple well pads within a single asset.

Furthermore, the service offers a more frequent, cost-effective way to obtain high-quality subsurface measurements. It does so with the integration of non-intrusive downhole diagnostics.

HAL’s Sensori service enables operators to improve fracture monitoring by providing access to reliable subsurface data that helps in improving fracture economics and recovery.

The company’s proprietary ZEUS electric fracturing system and Octiv automation platform, integrated with Sensori, offer powerful solutions for operators. These help them with enhanced efficiency and better performance in their fracturing operations, while reducing the total cost of ownership.

Halliburton highlights that Sensori is an economical and easy-to-deploy solution that reduces operational complexity for operators. The service leverages big data to streamline fracture monitoring processes.

