Halliburton's (HAL) Digital Well Program Deployed by Petronas

Halliburton Company HAL recently declared the implementation of the Halliburton Digital Well Program and Digital Well Operation DecisionSpace 365 cloud solutions as the foundation for the PETRONAS enterprise digital Well Integrated Operation (“WIO”). The selection concludes a two-year technology assessment with multiple technology providers.

The Halliburton Digital Well Program enables drilling teams to come up with technically and economically viable notional drilling programs in hours. The first part of WIO will concentrate on integrating front-end engineering workflows, which will fix the current working challenges and augment process cycle efficiency.

Moreover, it provides engineers with a web-based, interactive, standardized and automated solution that integrates all the necessary information on a single platform. This ensures optimal well design without compromising any existing technical assurance procedure.

Additionally, the Halliburton Digital Well Program and Digital Well Operation solutions allow PETRONAS to implement engineering policies and procedures across the technical organization across all types of engineering and operational workflows. Any amendment made at any stage of the process will be reflected across the organization automatically.

Nagaraj Srinivasan, the senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting, stated that the Digital Well Program, Digital Well Operations and other innovative technologies enable a single pre-integrated platform for drilling engineers to optimize well delivery as well as planning and drilling operation execution.

Halliburton Company is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors. The company operates in more than 80 countries.

Founded in 1919, Halliburton employs more than 40,000 people and operates under two main segments — Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.

