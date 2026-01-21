Markets
HAL

Halliburton Q4 Earnings Slip

January 21, 2026 — 07:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Co. (HAL), a provider of products and services to the energy industry, on Wednesday reported its net income decreased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company declined to $589 million from $615 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.70 versus $0.70 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company also decreased to $576 million from $615 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.69 versus $0.70 last year.

Operating income declined to $746 million from $932 million in the previous year.

Adjusted operating income decreased to $829 million from $932 million in the same period last year.

Revenue increased to $5.66 billion from $5.61 billion in the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, Halliburton is 2.59% higher at $32.88 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.