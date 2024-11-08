Halliburton price target lowered to $43 from $47 at Barclays

Barclays analyst J. David Anderson lowered the firm’s price target on Halliburton (HAL) to $43 from $47 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Although the North America slowdown was less than feared, the company’s Q4 EBITDA was guided 8% below consensus and 2025 revised lower on a weaker international outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says investors are struggling to find catalysts for the sector in a weakening cycle.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.