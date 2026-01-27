Halliburton & Its Partner Launch NEX Lab to Advance Energy Innovation

Halliburton HAL, a Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), have launched the Next-Generation Energy Accelerators Joint Lab (NEX Lab) in Singapore in a significant move to boost the future of the energy industry. This strategic collaboration aims for the energy industry to fast-track the development and commercialization of cutting-edge well-completion technologies.

By combining Halliburton’s global expertise with A*STAR’s pioneering research capabilities, the NEX Lab is poised to drive the energy sector toward innovative, sustainable and highly efficient solutions. With support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (“EDB”), this initiative is set to strengthen the country’s position as a global leader in advanced manufacturing and energy technology.

NEX Lab: A Hub for Innovation in Well Completion Technologies

The NEX Lab represents a significant investment in the future of energy technology, valued at S$35 million. Serving as a dynamic research, engineering and testing center, the lab is designed to streamline the transition from early-stage innovation to field deployment. The collaborative nature of the lab ensures that cutting-edge solutions are rapidly prototyped, tested and refined, accelerating the timeline from concept to real-world application.

Through this initiative, Halliburton and A*STAR, Singapore’s lead public sector research and development (R&D) agency, are working in tandem to advance well completion technologies, addressing both current and future challenges in the energy sector. By integrating design, prototyping and validation activities under one program, the NEX Lab is uniquely positioned to foster multidisciplinary innovation, driving the energy industry toward more efficient, low-carbon solutions.

Bridging the Gap Between Research and Real-World Applications

The core objective of the NEX Lab is to bridge the gap between theoretical research and tangible, scalable solutions for the energy industry. While A*STAR brings unparalleled research capabilities, Halliburton contributes decades of global experience in well completions. This partnership is designed to deliver advanced solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the energy sector, including the growing demand for low-carbon applications.

By facilitating the rapid transition from research breakthroughs to practical applications, the NEX Lab is poised to significantly impact the energy industry. The collaboration is also set to benefit local industries and enterprises, enabling them to leverage new technologies and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving energy landscape.

Strengthening Singapore’s Position as a Global Leader in Energy Technology

Singapore has long been recognized for its leadership in advanced manufacturing and innovation. The launch of the NEX Lab exemplifies the nation’s continued commitment to enhancing its capabilities in energy technology. Through collaborations with global industry leaders like Halliburton, Singapore is establishing its reputation as a hub for breakthrough energy solutions.

The NEX Lab will not only focus on technological advancements but also serve as a vital training ground for the next generation of engineering talent. By fostering a culture of innovation, the lab will help develop high-value technical roles and build a future-ready workforce in Singapore, ensuring that the country remains at the forefront of global energy development.

NEX Lab and the Future of Energy: A Low-Carbon Transformation

The energy landscape is undergoing a significant transformation as industries across the globe strive for more sustainable and low-carbon solutions. The NEX Lab plays a crucial role in this transition by focusing on the development of energy technologies that reduce carbon emissions while maintaining operational efficiency.

The collaborative nature of the NEX Lab ensures that researchers and engineers are able to work together to create solutions that not only meet the immediate needs of the energy sector but also align with the broader goal of achieving a low-carbon economy. This focus on sustainability is critical as the energy industry continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change and the need for cleaner, more efficient energy sources.

Building Resilient Energy Supply Chains

Another key focus of the NEX Lab is the development of resilient energy supply chains. By leveraging its collaboration with A*STAR, Halliburton aims to strengthen the capabilities of local suppliers, ensuring that Singapore remains a central player in the global energy supply chain. The lab will provide opportunities for local businesses to participate in the development and commercialization of advanced energy technologies, fostering a more competitive and robust energy sector.

Furthermore, the NEX Lab will help qualify local suppliers, ensuring they are well-equipped to meet the high standards required in the energy industry. This will not only enhance the resilience of Singapore’s energy infrastructure but will also create new business opportunities for local enterprises, contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Creating High-Value Opportunities for Talent Development

As the demand for highly skilled technical talent grows in the energy sector, the NEX Lab offers significant opportunities for professional development. Through this initiative, Halliburton and A*STAR aim to cultivate a pool of skilled workers capable of tackling the complex challenges of the energy industry.

By integrating the latest engineering advancements and research innovations, the NEX Lab provides a unique environment for professionals to engage in hands-on work with cutting-edge technologies. This will play a pivotal role in upskilling Singapore’s workforce and ensuring that local engineers, scientists and researchers are equipped with the knowledge and experience needed to excel in the evolving energy landscape.

Conclusion: A New Era for Energy Innovation in Singapore

The launch of the NEX Lab marks a defining moment in Singapore’s journey toward becoming a global leader in energy technology and innovation. By bringing together the best of Halliburton’s global expertise and A*STAR’s world-class research capabilities, the NEX Lab is well-positioned to deliver advanced solutions that will shape the future of the energy industry.

Through its focus on sustainable development, low-carbon solutions and resilient energy supply chains, the NEX Lab will play a pivotal role in the energy transition, creating lasting value for both Singapore and the global energy sector. As the NEX Lab continues to foster innovation, it will help drive economic growth, build a future-ready workforce and contribute to a sustainable, low-carbon future for generations to come.

HAL's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, HAL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 SUBCY,Oceaneering International OII and TechnipFMC plc FTI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Subsea 7 is valued at $7.16 billion. The company is a global leader in offshore engineering and construction, delivering complex subsea projects for the energy industry worldwide. Subsea 7 specializes in connecting seabed infrastructure to surface facilities, supporting oil, gas and renewable energy developments with integrated engineering, project management and vessel services.

Oceaneering International, a Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company, is valued at $2.91 billion. The company is a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore energy, aerospace and defense industries. Oceaneering International specializes in underwater robotics, remotely operated vehicles and subsea engineering solutions for offshore oil and gas exploration and production.

TechnipFMC is valued at $21.95 billion. FTI is a global leader in energy projects, technologies and services, specializing in subsea, onshore, offshore and surface solutions for the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC is known for its integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation model, which helps clients reduce project costs and accelerate delivery.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.