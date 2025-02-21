Halliburton Introduces EcoStar eTRSV to Revolutionize Well Safety

Halliburton Company HAL, a global leader in oilfield technology, has made a breakthrough in well safety and efficiency services by introducing the EcoStar® electric tubing-retrievable safety valve (eTRSV) technology. This second-generation product followed the success of the industry’s first electric TRSV, which won the OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award in 2017.

Halliburton has always been dedicated to the advancement of technological innovations and safety solutions that lead the way into the digital oilfield era. Its investment in automation, electrification and digital solutions drives operational efficiency and strengthens its relationship with customers.

Since operators prioritize efficiency and cost reduction, Halliburton’s breakthrough in technological innovations like eTRSV can support its long-term revenue growth, creating a positive trajectory for the company and its stakeholders.

Solutions to be Provided by HAL’s eTRSV

With the introduction of EcoStar eTRSV, Halliburton has tried to solve the long-standing challenge of the upstream oil industry by eliminating hydraulic actuations from safety valve systems. This innovation not only streamlines operations but also enhances personnel safety and reduces infrastructure needs, leading to improved field economics.

eTRSV marks full electrification of the wellbores that will improve completion performance and maximize asset value for its customers. This takes Halliburton’s all-electric portfolio a step forward.

The EcoStar eTRSV functions as a fail-safe mechanism, ensuring well reliability in case of surface incidents. Built on Halliburton’s deepwater DepthStar® technology, the valve incorporates field-proven magnetic coupling and electric actuation, replacing traditional hydraulic systems. This enhances reliability by isolating actuation components from tubing fluid and pressure, while real-time position sensing and valve health monitoring offer operators precise control.

An Insight Into HAL’s First eTRSV

First installed in 2016, Halliburton's EcoStar® eTRSV is the world’s first field-proven electric tubing-retrievable safety valve to remove hydraulic actuation and its limitations.

This valve enables zero risk of exposing electronics to produced wellbore fluid, reducing incidents.

HAL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Houston, TX-based Halliburton Company is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors. Currently, HAL has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some top-ranked stocks like SM Energy Company SM, Prairie Operating Co. PROP and Gulfport Energy Corporation GPOR.While SM Energy and PROP currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Gulfport Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Denver, CO-based SM Energy Company is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM’s 2024 earnings indicates 15.11% year-over-year growth.

Houston-based Prairie Operating is an independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of proven, producing oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PROP’s 2024 earnings indicates 81.19% year-over-year growth.

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPOR’s 2024 earnings indicates 108.53% year-over-year growth.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prairie Operating Co. (PROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.