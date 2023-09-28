Halliburton (HAL) Unveils PulseStar for Efficient Data Streaming

Halliburton Company ( HAL ), a global leader in energy services, introduced PulseStar, a service that offers operators a steady, high-speed flow of downhole data. This service transmits real-time drilling and subsurface data, including high-resolution information from greater depths, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of well delivery.

According to HAL, PulseStar employs advanced telemetry for remote operations, thereby reducing the need for human intervention and maximizing on-bottom drilling time. This adaptive system intelligently responds to environmental shifts, ensuring optimal data rates and detection levels. Its integrated artificial intelligence dynamically optimizes data pulses, maintaining superior quality across the reservoir. Additionally, the system’s advanced signal processing allows downlink for seamless two-way communication during drilling operations.

One of the key advantages of PulseStar is its ability to facilitate rapid and precise drilling decisions. By enabling high-speed transmission in deeper reservoir depths, it caters to the crucial need for detailed characterization and drilling optimization. This translates to enhanced operational efficiency and potentially faster project timelines.

Per Jim Collins, the vice president of Sperry Drilling at Halliburton, the PulseStar service is an automated mud-pulse telemetry system that consistently delivers high-speed data at extended depths for industry-leading subsurface insight and higher rate of penetration. Collins’ statement highlights the transformative potential of PulseStar in empowering the energy industry with cutting-edge technology.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Halliburton carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the energy sector are Range Resources Corporation RRC and Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX, both currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Core Laboratories Inc CLB, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Range Resources is among the top 10 natural gas producers in the United States with a diversified asset portfolio spread between low-risk and long reserve-life Appalachian assets. The company’s extensive inventory of Marcellus resources with low breakeven points is a significant asset. RRC has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2023 and 2024 in the past seven days.

Helix Energy Solutionsis an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on its growing well intervention and robotic operations. HLX has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2023 and 2024 over the past 60 days.

Core Laboratories’ strong presence in the emerging shale plays and its global footprint will provide for steady growth rates going forward. CLB’s technology-heavy portfolio of proprietary products and services gives it the opportunity to optimize production from new and existing fields. It has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2024 in the past 60 days.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.