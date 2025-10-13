Halliburton (HAL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Halliburton (HAL) ended the recent trading session at $22.50, demonstrating a +2.41% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had lost 1.17% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.93% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Halliburton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 21, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.5, reflecting a 31.51% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.39 billion, indicating a 5.31% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.11 per share and a revenue of $21.43 billion, signifying shifts of -29.43% and -6.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Halliburton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.54% downward. As of now, Halliburton holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Halliburton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.27, which means Halliburton is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

