Halliburton (HAL) & Nabors Join Forces for Well Construction

Halliburton Company ( HAL ) and Nabors Industries NBR announced an agreement on leading well construction automation solutions. This partnership aims at revolutionizing the field of well construction by introducing cutting-edge technologies that enhance rig capabilities, lower well construction costs and reduce operational risks.

The Collaboration

Per the agreement, Halliburton and Nabors will combine their respective technologies to create an unparalleled suite of well construction automation solutions.

Halliburton Well Construction 4.0

Halliburton's Well Construction 4.0 uses digital surface and subsurface drilling technologies that provide comprehensive automation, from planning to execution. By leveraging advanced digital capabilities, this platform streamlines the well construction process, thereby enhancing efficiency and reliability.

LOGIX Autonomous Drilling Platform

The LOGIX Autonomous Drilling Platform further strengthens the collaboration between Halliburton and Nabors. This innovative platform conducts automated drilling operations, increasing operational accuracy and reducing the need for manual intervention.

Nabors SmartROS and RigCLOUD

Nabors contributes its expertise through two platforms — the SmartROS universal rig controls and automation platform, and the RigCLOUD high-performance digital infrastructure platform. These technologies offer unified control and automation capabilities, enabling seamless integration with Halliburton's solutions.

Automating Well Construction Services

Halliburton and Nabors are spearheading the automation of well construction services and initially deploying these technologies in Iraq. This deployment signifies a significant step toward optimizing well construction processes (both below and above the surface), including subsurface and surface equipment and environments.

The collaboration aims at streamlining the entire well construction process, from planning to execution. This will help customers achieve consistent outcomes while reducing costs and operational risks. By automating critical processes, Halliburton and Nabors are set to revolutionize the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Future Expansion and Global Opportunities

With the successful deployment of their technologies in Iraq, both companies are eager to expand their projects to customers worldwide.

