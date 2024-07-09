Halliburton (HAL) and AIQ Join Forces to Boost Well Efficiency

Halliburton Company HAL has announced a collaboration with Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm AIQ, to combine the RoboWell autonomous well control (AWC) solution with Halliburton Landmark’s iEnergy hybrid cloud. RoboWell, developed by AIQ, is the first advanced process control solution designed for gas-lifted wells supported by AI.

AIQ believes that the agreement with Halliburton’s Landmark is a pivotal step toward expanding the use of AI-enabled AWC tools across the upstream sector globally. An increase in the use of AI-enabled solutions should help optimize operations and increase production across the entire oil and gas industry. Landmark’s iEnergy cloud platform has been developed for the deployment, integration and management of advanced exploration and production applications. Further, the platform can also connect assets in public or private cloud environments.

Owing to the collaboration, AIQ’s RoboWell autonomous well control will be integrated into the iEnergy cloud platform, making it accessible to Halliburton’s customers worldwide. RoboWell enables autonomous well operations and is engineered to maximize production under specified conditions. It also supports environmental sustainability by reducing carbon dioxide emissions and upholding health, safety and environmental standards. AIQ’s AI-enabled technology has achieved a 30% optimization in gas lift consumption, thereby raising the production from existing wells by up to 5%.

AIQ’s management has stated that the partnership with Halliburton aligns with its wider strategy of expanding the availability of its AI-powered technologies to support the oil and gas industry worldwide. Halliburton also remarked that combining its expertise in the industry with AIQ’s AI-based solutions will help provide greater efficiency and asset value for its customers.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, HAL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are SM Energy SM, Hess Midstream Partners LP HESM and Chevron Corporation CVX. SM Energy and Hess Midstream presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while CVX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SM Energy is an upstream energy firm operating in the prolific Midland Basin and the South Texas regions. For 2024, the company expects its production to increase from the prior-year reported figure, signaling a bright production outlook.

Hess Midstream owns, operates, develops, and acquires a wide range of midstream assets, providing services to Hess Corporation and other third-party customers. The partnership has a stable fee-based revenue model secured via long-term commercial contracts. Since Hess Midstream operates through 100% fee-based contracts, it is exposed to minimal commodity price risks.

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world, with its operations spread around the globe. It is currently in the process of acquiring Hess Corporation. The acquisition is seen as a major win for Chevron, as it will give the company access to Hess' high-quality assets in Guyana and the Bakken Formation.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.