Halliburton Elevates ESP Optimization With SK Well Pages

Halliburton Company HAL has unveiled the next generation of its Summit Knowledge ("SK") digital ecosystem, introducing SK Well Pages, an advanced platform designed to transform electric submersible pump (“ESP”) operations. This all-in-one workspace empowers operators with real-time visibility, enabling agile and confident decision-making for optimal production.

Summit Knowledge is the core of the company’s digital solutions that integrates essential data sources and uses advanced data science to automate workflows. SK is a beneficial tool as it ensures reliable equipment delivery, universal data access, intelligent decision-making and provides valuable insights through AI. At the same time, Halliburton’s ESP systems are deployed in the most extreme downhole environments, such as high temperature and immense pressure. Innovative technologies in the ESP systems directly address each of these threats.

Revolutionizing Oilfield Intelligence

Halliburton revolutionizes the oilfield intelligence with advanced digital solutions that deliver clarity and control, enabling confident decision-making. With SK Well Pages, the Summit Knowledge digital ecosystem marks a significant leap forward in the company’s commitment to delivering innovative technologies for superior ESP optimization.

Data-Driven Precision and Integration

SK Well Pages combines Halliburton’s deep ESP expertise with cutting-edge data science to offer customizable dashboards for proactive monitoring. By integrating tools like SpyGlass pump sizing software and the Intelevate platform for remote monitoring and control, the system ensures seamless oversight of pump performance, surface sensors and production data. Predictive models, intelligent alerts and trend analysis work together to reduce downtime and maximize output.

New Benchmark for Operational Efficiency

This evolution of the SK digital ecosystem underscores Halliburton’s commitment to digital innovation as a core operational pillar. Digital technology is central to how the company operates, addresses challenges and delivers maximum value to its customers. The SK digital ecosystem, enhanced by Well Pages, advances this mission by enabling customers to optimize operations with unmatched efficiency and reliability in the industry.

Houston, TX-based Halliburton is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors.

