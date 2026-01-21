Halliburton Company Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) released a profit for fourth quarter of $589 million

The company's earnings came in at $589 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $615 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $576 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $5.657 billion from $5.610 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $589 Mln. vs. $615 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $5.657 Bln vs. $5.610 Bln last year.

