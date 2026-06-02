Halliburton Acquires InformatiQ

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) on Tuesday said it has acquired InformatiQ AS, a Norway based software company that develops cloud-native applications for subsurface, drilling, well, and logistics data.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The company said the acquisition builds on a longstanding collaboration between the two companies and expands its Landmark digital business into new operational areas.

InformatiQ offers a software-as-a-service platform that supports asset teams throughout the well life cycle. Its flagship geologiQ application provides a 3D digital twin for fields and wells and is already integrated with Landmark's Agile Asset Management (AAM) environment. The platform also includes applications for well planning and construction, regulatory documentation, AI-enabled offset well analysis, and SAP-integrated logistics and supply chain workflows.

Halliburton said the acquisition strengthens Landmark's subsurface visualization and analysis capabilities and enhances integration with its Digital Well Program applications.

The transaction also expands Landmark's reach into operational execution and materials management through InformatiQ's logistics and supply-chain applications, which connect drilling and well operations with SAP-based systems.

"The acquisition reflects Landmark's strategy to scale proven digital capabilities that customers already use in live operations. InformatiQ expands the depth and breadth of AAM and reinforces Landmark's focus on cloud-native delivery, AI-supported insight, and end-to-end asset workflows," said Tony Antoun, Senior Vice President of Landmark, Halliburton.

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