Haleon Announces Launch Of Eroxon In The U.S. For Preorder Without Prescription

(RTTNews) - Consumer health company Haleon plc (HLN) announced Tuesday the launch of Eroxon, the first-and-only FDA cleared gel available without a prescription for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

The product is now available for pre-order in the U.S. through Amazon and will be available at most major retailers in October 2024.

Eroxon is clinically proven to help men get an erection within 10 minutes to foster physical intimacy. The treatment stimulates nerve endings in the penis to help men with ED get and maintain an erection during sex.

Clinical study results show that Eroxon is safe and effective in men with ED. While ED can be caused by underlying physical conditions, psychological challenges such as stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues may also contribute to ED, especially in younger men.

