HAL & Petronas to Deploy Next-Gen Tech to Accelerate Exploration

Halliburton Company HAL has announced a strategic collaboration with Petronas Carigali to deploy cutting-edge technologies for subsurface modeling and reservoir management. At the core of this partnership is the adoption of Halliburton Landmark’s DecisionSpace 365 Geosciences Suite and Unified Ensemble Modeling solutions. These tools are expected to revolutionize how exploration and development teams operate by streamlining workflows and reducing time to first oil.

AI-Powered Insights for Improved Reservoir Management

The deployment introduces scalable, live-earth modeling and probabilistic ensemble forecasting, marking a significant shift from traditional grid-based methods. These technologies enable Petronas’ exploration and asset teams to collaborate in real time and achieve an accurate reserve estimation and quicker scenario analysis through ensemble modeling. These capabilities, supported by AI and machine learning, promise to enhance decision-making and maximize asset value.

The scalable earth modeling also helps to preserve geological accuracy across all levels, from regional basins to specific fields, ensuring seamless data and model continuity from exploration through development. This integrated approach streamlines project progression via the Front-End Loading process. With the Unified Ensemble Modeling solution, asset teams can automatically create multiple probabilistic geological scenarios. This method aims to boost forecasting accuracy, speed up scenario evaluation and strengthen decision-making confidence.

HAL’s Next-Gen Technology

Halliburton’s Geosciences Suite is the AI-driven next-generation technology that optimizes returns and replaces reserves. This is known for leveraging advanced technology and seamlessly integrating cross-domain workflows to enhance subsurface understanding and deliver critical insights that support maximizing asset value. Some of its advantages include better collaboration and productivity, mitigating errors and data gaps, seamless integration and negation of repetition and redundancy.

Unified Ensemble Modeling is the technology that manages risk and uncertainty at every step. It helps to optimize reservoir management decisions based on repeatable and conditioned ensembles of models.

Aligning With Petronas’ Vision for Faster Project Delivery

This collaboration builds on a thorough benchmarking of Petronas’ practices across both greenfield and mature assets. The shift to unified modeling is in line with Petronas' broader objective to ensure seamless continuity from exploration through production.

HAL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, TX-based Halliburton is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors. Currently, HAL has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Global Partners LP GLP, Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY and Gibson Energy Inc. GBNXF. While Global Partners and Subsea 7 currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Gibson Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. GLP owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Partners’ 2025 earnings indicates 17.84% year-over-year growth.

Subsea 7 operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Subsea 7’s 2025 earnings indicates 95.52% year-over-year growth.

Calgary, Alberta-based Gibson Energy is an oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing and gathering of crude oil and refined products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBNXF’s 2025 earnings indicates 36.76% year-over-year growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gibson Energy Inc. (GBNXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.