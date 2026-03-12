Haivision Systems Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Haivision Systems Inc. (HAI.TO) revealed Loss for first quarter of -C$0.18 million

The company's bottom line totaled -C$0.18 million, or -C$0.01 per share. This compares with -C$1.08 million, or -C$0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.1% to C$35.23 million from C$28.16 million last year.

Haivision Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$0.18 Mln. vs. -C$1.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.01 vs. -C$0.04 last year. -Revenue: C$35.23 Mln vs. C$28.16 Mln last year.

