Haivision Systems Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Haivision Systems Inc. (HAI.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$3.41 million, or C$0.11 per share. This compares with C$2.06 million, or C$0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.3% to C$40.17 million from C$30.14 million last year.

Haivision Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

