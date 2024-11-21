News & Insights

Haitong Unitrust Secures Major Finance Lease Deal

November 21, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Class H (HK:1905) has released an update.

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd has announced a significant finance lease arrangement with Beijing Qiming Hulian Technology Co., Ltd, involving the purchase and lease of IT equipment worth RMB142 million. This deal, which includes a 48-month lease period for items like GPU servers and switches, reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the leasing sector. The transaction, when combined with previous agreements, surpasses a 5% threshold, making it a discloseable event under Hong Kong’s listing rules.

